APE Companies offers Roadrunner™ mobile wire combustion spray system

APE Companies now offers the Roadrunner™ mobile wire combustion spray system by Oerlikon Metco. With this remarkable spray system, Oerlikon Metco has opened up a whole new world of opportunities. The only all-terrain mobile system of its kind, the Roadrunner makes maintenance and repair projects once impossible not only achievable but also profitable.

Compact and easy-to-operate, this is a complete, self-contained transportable wire combustion system designed to handle a heavy-duty workload. Built with top-quality, time-proven Oerlikon Metco components, the Roadrunner is equally functional in-shop or in remote field locations. For maximum convenience and flexibility, Roadrunner can be ordered with the Metco 16E Wire Spray Gun model of your choice.

For more information, visit www.APEcompanies.com or call (844) 361-7038.