ALL pre-orders remarkable new Liebherr rough-terrain cranes

Respected German crane manufacturer Liebherr has re-entered the rough-terrain market. Knowing its reputation for quality and impressed by the new line's capabilities and robust safety features, the ALL Family of Companies has pre-ordered 15 machines. The LRT 1090-2.1 is a 100-ton full-power boom crane set to debut at the 2017 CONEXPO-CON/AGG show March 7-11 in Las Vegas.

The LRT 1090-2.1 blends the latest in safety with the reliability and innovation for which Liebherr is known. The manufacturer's exclusive VarioBase® outrigger monitoring system enables each support to be extended to a different length while automatically delivering support status information to the operator. It also allows for greater capacity when lifting over the supports. It's ideal for maintaining safety and flexibility in the tight spaces often encountered in today's urban and industrial job sites.

