William Clouatre

Brown & Root Industrial Services (Brown & Root) is pleased to announce that William J. Clouatre has joined the staff as Executive Vice President. A 30-year veteran of the construction and EPC industries, Clouatre has a broad range of experience that includes executive management, project management, and business development. He will have primary responsibility for Brown & Root’s Business Development organization and, as a member of the executive team, participate in the development and execution of its business strategies across all divisions and service lines.

William has been a member of the Louisiana State Licensing Board of Contractors since 2007, and currently serves as Vice Chairman of that organization. He has also been involved in the Pelican and Bayou (New Orleans) Chapters of the Association of Builders & Contractors (ABC) since 1993, where he has served in many capacities including Chairman of the Pelican Chapter in 2002-2003.