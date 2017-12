Jim Griffin has joined San Jacinto College as associate vice chancellor/senior vice president for the petrochemical training division.

In his new position, Griffin oversees the curriculum and instruction of the college’s petrochemical-related training programs, as well as the development of the upcoming Center for Petrochemical, Energy, and Technology, set to open in 2019.

