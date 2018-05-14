Royal Dutch Shell has made a series of changes to the makeup of its U.S. leadership team.

Following a 36-year career with the company, Executive Vice President of Unconventionals Greg Guidry will leave his role June 31. He will be succeeded by Gretchen Watkins, former CEO of Maersk Oil.

After more than 37 years of Shell service, Shell Oil Co. President and U.S. Country Chair Bruce Culpepper will step down from this role effective Dec. 31.

Concurrent with Culpepper stepping down, Watkins will assume the role of Shell Oil Co. president and U.S. country chair.

