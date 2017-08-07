Peter Cella will retire from Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC (CPChem) as president and CEO, effective Aug. 1. Mark Lashier, currently executive vice president, Commercial, will succeed Cella as president and CEO.

Lashier has nearly 30 years of experience in the chemicals industry, having begun his career as an engineer with the Phillips Petroleum Co. In 2000, he joined Chevron Phillips Chemical as Chevron and Phillips Petroleum combined their chemical businesses to create Chevron Phillips Chemical. Since that time, he has held numerous positions of increasing responsibility.

For more information, visit www.Cpchem.com or call (832) 813-4100.