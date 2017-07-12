Universal Plant Services (UPS) has expanded its team. The company has named Scott Lemoine its vice president of strategic relationships. His overall responsibilities will include building client relationships at the executive level. He will also be responsible for business development in the industrial services division for UPS. Lemoine comes to UPS with 27 years of experience. Before joining UPS, he worked at LyondellBasell's Houston refinery.

For more information, visit www. universalplant.com or call (281) 479-6000.

View in Digital Edition