Andrew Liveris, chairman and CEO of The Dow Chemical Company, was presented with the 2017 Global Leadership Award from the U.S.-India Business Council. The award recognizes honorees for creating inclusive business environments, integrating India in the global supply chain and advancing core values such as manufacturing, innovation and scale in tough market conditions.

Through President Trump's Manufacturing Jobs Initiative, Liveris is working to help identify new ways to spur innovation, revitalize the U.S. manufacturing sector, and drive economic growth and prosperity.