Alan English has been named IHI E&C Vice President – Engineering Development. Most recently he was Vice President – Process Engineering and HSE.

In his new role, Alan will be focused strategically on business development, work closely with Proposals and Business Development, and work with the individual engineering disciplines to provide technical and leadership training, work practice development, and subject matter expertise. He will support the Discipline Chiefs with technical leadership on procedural changes and process improvement. He also will help ensure compliance to process design technical procedures and standards by auditing project deliverables.