Kinder Morgan, EagleClaw Midstream and Apache to develop Permian Highway Pipeline Project

Kinder Morgan Texas Pipeline LLC (KMTP), EagleClaw Midstream Ventures, LLC (EagleClaw), a portfolio company of Blackstone Energy Partners, and Apache Corporation announced they have signed a letter of intent for the development of the proposed Permian Highway Pipeline Project (PHP Project), which will provide an outlet for increased natural gas production from the Permian Basin to growing market areas along the Texas Gulf Coast.

The approximately $2bn PHP Project is designed to transport up to 2.0 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of natural gas through approximately 430 miles of 42-inch pipeline from the Waha, Texas, area to the U.S. Gulf Coast and Mexico markets. Given the level of producer inquiry, KMI is also evaluating the economic and hydraulic feasibility of a 48-inch pipeline with increased transportation capacity.The PHP Project is expected to be in service in late 2020, subject to the execution of definitive agreements and the receipt of construction permits.

Natural gas supply will be sourced into the PHP Project from multiple locations, including KMI’s, EagleClaw’s and Apache’s existing systems in the Permian Basin, with additional interconnections to both intrastate and interstate pipeline systems in the Waha area. The PHP Project will hold capacity on KMI’s intrastate pipeline systems in the market area, which will uniquely enable it to deliver natural gas to the Katy market hub, the Agua Dulce market hub, the Coastal Bend and Kinder Morgan Tejas headers connected to the Freeport LNG export facility, the Cheniere header connected to the Cheniere Corpus Christi LNG export facility, and numerous pipelines along the Texas Gulf Coast.

KMTP and EagleClaw will be the initial partners (50 percent ownership each), and Apache, who has been jointly developing the proposed project, will have an option to acquire up to 33 percent equity in the project from the initial partners. Apache and EagleClaw will be significant shippers on the proposed pipeline, with Apache planning to commit up to 500,000 dekatherms per day. KMTP will build and operate the pipeline.