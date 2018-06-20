News Update: Pipelines

Pipeline deliveries rise 43 percent while incidents fall

API, along with the Association of Oil Pipe Lines (AOPL), recently released the pipeline industry's 2018 Annual Liquids Pipeline Report, showing barrels of crude oil delivered by pipeline rose 43 percent from 2012-2016, and pipeline incidents surrounding the public or the environment declined 19 percent over the past five years.

According to the 2018 Annual Liquids Pipeline Report, pipeline safety has increased according to the following key performance indicators identified by the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), Pipeline Safety Trust and industry:

Total incidents impacting the public or the environment declined 19 percent over the past five years (2013-2017).

Incidents caused by integrity management failures declined 3 percent over the past five years.

Incidents caused by operations or maintenance failures declined 24 percent over the past five years.

TransCanada places Sundre Crossover in service

TransCanada recently placed its Sundre Crossover Project into service in central Alberta, increasing the company's capacity to transport natural gas on TransCanada's NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd. (NGTL) System to downstream pipelines and key markets in the Pacific Northwest and California. The project represents an investment of approximately $100 million, and the new facilities provide additional capacity of 228 million cubic feet of natural gas per day on the NGTL System.

The Sundre Crossover Project is part of TransCanada's $7.2 billion commitment of near-term growth capital to the NGTL System that will, subject to regulatory approvals, enable the company to increase its total NGTL System delivery capacity of clean-burning natural gas by 2.5 billion cubic feet per day by 2021.

Enterprise begins full service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline

Enterprise Products Partners LP's 416-mile Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline is now in full service, with an expanded capacity of 540,000 barrels per day (bpd), and capable of transporting batched grades of crude oil and condensate. With the completion of incremental tankage, as well as infrastructure and operating enhancements, the pipeline has an expected capacity of 575,000 bpd.

At its terminus in Sealy, Texas, the pipeline connects directly to Enterprise's 36-inch-diameter Rancho II crude oil pipeline, which extends to the company's 7.4-million-barrel ECHO crude oil terminal in southeast Houston. The completion of the Midland-to-ECHO pipeline system provides a fully integrated solution allowing Permian Basin producers to deliver multiple grades of crude oil all the way to the Gulf Coast, including West Texas Intermediate, Light West Texas Intermediate, West Texas Sour and condensate.

FERC initiates NOI into pipeline certificate policy statement

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) recently launched an inquiry seeking information and stakeholder perspectives to help the commission explore whether -- and if so, how -- to revise existing policies regarding its review and authorization of interstate natural gas transportation facilities under Section 7 of the Natural Gas Act.

FERC issued a Notice of Inquiry (NOI) to examine its policies in light of industry changes and increased stakeholder interest in how it reviews natural gas pipeline proposals since the commission adopted its current policy statement on pipeline certification. The commission issued its current statement, "Certification of New Interstate Natural Gas Pipeline Facilities -- Statement of Policy" (Docket No. PL99-3- 000), in September 1999.

Through the NOI, FERC is seeking input on potential changes to both the existing policy statement and the structure and scope of the commission's environmental analysis of proposed natural gas projects.

