Praxair supplies hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum's Louisiana Refinery

Praxair, Inc. has begun supplying hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s refinery in Garyville, Louisiana. Marathon Petroleum is one of the largest transportation fuels refiners in the U.S. and operates an integrated refining, marketing and transportation system in the Midwest, East, Southeast and Gulf Coast. The Garyville refinery is the last major grassroots refinery that was built in the U.S. and is the third largest operating in the U.S. today.

The hydrogen is supplied through a recently commissioned new extension to Praxair’s Southeast Louisiana pipeline network and is being used by Marathon Petroleum in an ultra-low-sulfur diesel project.

“Marathon Petroleum is a valued customer of Praxair and we are proud to be able to extend our relationship to include supplying hydrogen to their refinery in Louisiana,” said Dan Yankowski, president of Praxair’s global hydrogen business. “Our extensive hydrogen system in the lower Mississippi River corridor has been expanded to support the region’s growing chemical and refining industries and this is a great example of how our robust and reliable supply capability is able to support such growth.”