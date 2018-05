Exxon Mobil Corp plans to perform work on the coker at its 362,300 barrel-per-day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery in the latter half of May and the month of June, said sources familiar with plant operations, Reuters reported.

Exxon’s work on two of the furnaces on the 40,000 bpd coker will take place at the same time an overhaul is under way on a hydrotreater, the sources said.