USGS estimates 304 tcfg in Bossier, Haynesville formations

The Bossier and Haynesville formations of the onshore and state waters portions of the U.S. Gulf Coast contain estimated means of 4 billion barrels of oil, 304.4 trillion cubic feet of natural gas (tcfg) and 1.9 billion barrels of natural gas liquids, according to updated assessments by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). These estimates, the largest continuous natural gas assessment USGS has yet conducted, include petroleum in both conventional and continuous accumulations, and consist of undiscovered, technically recoverable resources.

The Bossier and Haynesville formations lie within the Gulf Coast Basin, which extends from the Texas-Mexico border in the west to the Florida Panhandle in the east. The Bossier formation is estimated to contain means of 2.9 billion barrels of oil, 108.6 tcfg and 1 billion barrels of natural gas liquids. The Haynesville formation is estimated to contain means of 1.1 billion barrels of oil, 195.8 tcfg and 0.9 billion barrels of natural gas liquids.

