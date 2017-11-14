News Update: Shale

National Oil and Gas Gateway consolidates well-level data

The National Oil and Gas Gateway, released to the general public recently, is the first publicly available website with oil and natural gas well-level data from multiple states across the country. The website was created as a collaborative initiative among the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the Groundwater Protection Council (GWPC) and its member states, and the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Oil and Natural Gas, part of the Office of Fossil Energy.

Well-level data in the National Oil and Gas Gateway are updated monthly by the participating states. Ten oil- and natural-gas producing states are currently submitting monthly data to the Gateway: Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Kentucky, Mississippi, Nebraska, New York, Oklahoma, Utah and West Virginia.

Participation in the Gateway is open to all oil- and natural gas-producing states, and the GWPC has worked with a majority of those states to develop the Risk Based Data Management System, a shared data management system developed with the support of the Department of Energy's Office of Oil and Natural Gas.

IPAA: Independent producers urge withdrawal of BLM fracking rule

The Independent Petroleum Association of America (IPAA) and Western Energy Alliance recently submitted detailed comments to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) on its proposed rule that would rescind the March 2015 nationwide rule governing the practice of hydraulic fracturing on federal and tribal lands.

The trade associations' technical comments underscore in detail why the March 2015 final rule is duplicative of states' efforts and was not justified by BLM. It is estimated rescission of the 2015 regulation would result in over $220 million per year in cost savings to the industry, according to the comments.

Duvernay field in Alberta holds Canada's biggest shale oil reserves

The National Energy Board (NEB), together with the Alberta Geological Survey (AGS), has released a new resource assessment for the Duvernay Shale in central Alberta that adds significant quantities of marketable light-oil resources in the province, as well as natural gas and NGLs.

Using geological and in-place hydrocarbon data provided by the AGS, the NEB estimates the Duvernay Shale contains 3.4 billion barrels of marketable light oil and field condensate, or 17 years of Alberta's annual production. It also shows marketable gas resources equivalent to nearly 25 years of Canada's annual consumption.

The Duvernay Shale covers nearly 20 percent of the province, stretching from just below Grande Prairie to just north of Calgary and east of Edmonton. Companies have been drilling the Duvernay for shale gas and oil since 2011, and the region has extensive existing pipeline infrastructure.

Tall Oaks plans STACK gas gathering, processing system

Tall Oak Midstream III LLC will construct a natural gas gathering system in southeast Oklahoma's East STACK play. Producers working in the East STACK are developing multiple stacked pay zones, including the Woodford, Caney and Mayes formations. The system will span Hughes County and portions of Seminole, Pontotoc, Coal, Pittsburg, Atoka and McIntosh counties.

Initially, Tall Oak III's East STACK system will consist of more than 50 miles of 12-inch to 20-inch pipeline, two compression facilities, a 5,000-bpd stabilizer, an associated slug catcher and condensate storage facilities. The system is expected to come into service by year end. Tall Oak III expects to add a cryogenic processing facility to its East STACK system and is engaged in discussions with the area's producers to determine the best size for the plant and a strategic location that ensures flexible access to premium residue and NGL markets.

