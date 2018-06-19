Leading blind provider expands national distribution network

As of this spring, Industrial Blind Solutions (IBS) is now a part of United Rentals, a move that expands its North American distribution network over a hundredfold.

"There are a couple of factors that help differentiate us on the market, and one is that our blinds are now available through United Rentals' nationwide distribution network of over 900 locations," said IBS Product Manager Richard Olsen. "This also means our inventory is now closer to customers."

IBS supplies industrial blinds to the refinery vertical and chemical plants, as well as the power and pulp and paper markets.

IBS supplies industrial blinds to the refinery vertical and chemical plants, as well as the power and pulp and paper markets, with years of history and a proven track record of exceeding client expectations. The company's inventory exceeds 400 tons and includes isolation blinds, hydro/test blinds, blind flanges and blind racks. It also provides bleeder blinds, spec blinds, "standoff " blinds and specialty blinds to your exact specifications.

"I want to highlight the depth and breadth of our product line," added Olsen. "We have everyday products people need right away, but we also offer specialty items people only need once.

"A lot of the time with the specialty items, people think they have a unique situation and the product won't be available for rent. But with our nationwide reach, we know someone in Washington or California who's in the same situation.

"When they find out they can rent, they're surprised."

To better meet your specific needs, IBS makes all of its products available for both rent and purchase -- and this is only the beginning. With its extensive inventory and solutions-oriented business model, IBS is your single source for all things related to industrial blinds.

If you're embarking on a long-term project or repetitive projects that will require blinds for an extended period, purchasing blinds may be the best option. However, for shorter-term projects, the most economical choice is to rent. And there are several reasons IBS is the industry leader in both rentals and purchases.

"Some of these specialty items are very expensive, so in some cases you can save up to $20,000 by renting and returning blinds in one-off situations," Olsen explained. IBS' full inventory is in stock and available at a United Rentals location near you. If you're looking to rent instead of purchase costly specialty blinds or just buy everyday blinds more conveniently and at a better price, "try us," Olsen concluded.

For more information, visit www. srr-ibs.com or call (800) 255-3349, or visit www.unitedrentals.com or call (225) 405-5960.

