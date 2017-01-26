Praxair signs long-term U.S. Gulf Coast hydrogen supply agreement with Marathon

Praxair, Inc. signed a long-term contract to supply hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s refinery in Garyville, Louisiana. The company will use the hydrogen to support an ultra-low-sulfur diesel project planned for 2018.

Marathon Petroleum is the third-largest transportation fuels refiner in the U.S. and operates an integrated refining, marketing, and transportation system in the Midwest, East, Southeast and Gulf Coast. The hydrogen will be supplied through Praxair’s extensive Southeast Louisiana pipeline network.

“Garyville is home to Marathon Petroleum’s largest refinery, the third largest by capacity in the U.S., and Praxair is proud to be supporting their business in the Gulf Coast,” said Dan Yankowski, president of Praxair’s global hydrogen business. “This type of opportunity to further serve our customers in the region is why we expanded our presence in the lower Mississippi River corridor several years ago.”

Praxair operates over 50 hydrogen production facilities and six hydrogen pipeline systems worldwide. Globally, refinery and chemical customers benefit from Praxair’s comprehensive portfolio of large-volume industrial gases, cylinder gases and specialized technologies, services and supply reliability.