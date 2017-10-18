Department of Energy to fund carbon capture technology

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced up to $26 million in federally funded financial assistance for cost-shared research and development projects under the Office of Fossil Energy’s (FE) Novel and Enabling Carbon Capture Transformational Technologies funding opportunity announcement (FOA).

Selected projects will support DOE’s Carbon Capture Program, demonstrating the potential to provide step-change reductions in both cost and energy penalties associated with implementing carbon capture and enabling technologies for the coal and natural gas power generation sector. The projects will be managed by the National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL).

This funding opportunity focuses on two areas of interest:

Development of Novel Transformational Materials and Processes

Selected projects under this area will support research developing and validating transformational materials and capture processes such as, but not limited to, novel water-lean solvents and other materials that can significantly increase CO2 absorption performance, economics, and other benefits. Projects may also focus on advanced membranes or hybrid materials and processes that can be tested at bench-scale on natural gas and/or coal-fired flue gas, showing potential to meet DOE’s transformational carbon capture goals.

Enabling Technologies to Improve Carbon Capture Systems

Selected projects under this area will support bench-scale research on addressing challenging issues associated with advanced carbon capture technologies. By developing these enabling technologies, overall improvement in carbon capture systems that is or is not specific to any one technology developer might be realized.

DOE anticipates selecting up to 14 projects for this FOA. More details about this funding opportunity can be found here.