CAPP: Quebec benefiting from oil sands

Economic analysis shows Canada's oil sands generate significant economic benefits for Quebecers, including 16,200 jobs, $1.25 billion in gross domestic product (GDP) and $215 million in government revenues, according to an independent study prepared by AppEco.

The study found Canada's oil sands had a substantial impact on Quebec's economy in terms of employment, GDP and tax revenue in a 12-month period between 2014 and 2015.

A total of 371 Quebec companies earned $1.2 billion in business contracts, of which more than $585 million were awarded to companies located on the Island of Montreal, $402 million in the North and South shores of Montreal, $33 million in the Greater QuÃ©bec Area and $210 million elsewhere in Quebec. These investments were mainly awarded in the transport, machinery manufacturing and retail trade sectors.

Furthermore, about 16,200 jobs were created or maintained by Canadian oil sands producers' expenditures in Quebec, including more than 7,500 jobs on the Island of Montreal.

For more information, visit www.capp.ca or call (403) 267-1151.

View in Digital Edition