Aker Solutions wins brownfield modifications and maintenance support contract from Shell in Norway

Aker Solutions secured a framework agreement from Shell to provide brownfield modifications services and maintenance support for the Nyhamna and Draugen facilities in Norway.

The agreement has a fixed period of four years and may be extended by up to seven years. It covers the offshore Draugen oil platform and the onshore Nyhamna natural gas processing plant in Aukra that is connected to the Ormen Lange field in the Norwegian Sea. Aker Solutions has previously provided products and services for these assets.

"We're delighted that Shell has once again selected Aker Solutions to be its main contractor for these assets and we look forward to building on our past work together to ensure the continued success of these projects," said Luis Araujo, chief executive officer of Aker Solutions.

While volumes will vary from year to year, the contract provides work for Aker Solutions' west coast operations, particularly the division in Kristiansund.

The companies agreed to not disclose the financial value of the contract, which will be booked as part of Aker Solutions' third-quarter orders.