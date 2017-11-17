Aker Solutions to provide umbilicals for offshore Norway field developments

Aker Solutions won a contract to provide umbilicals for the Statoil-operated Johan Sverdrup, Utgard and Bauge developments offshore Norway.

The order entails delivery of more than 40 kilometers in total of subsea umbilicals. It will be booked in the fourth quarter.

"By combining the delivery for three separate projects into one order, we are able to boost efficiency and reduce costs for the customer," said Luis Araujo, Aker Solutions' chief executive officer. "We look forward to working with Statoil on these important oil and gas developments."

Manufacturing will take place at Aker Solutions' umbilicals plant in Moss, Norway.