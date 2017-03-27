FERC approves Northern Access pipeline project

National Fuel Gas Supply Corp. and Empire Pipeline, Inc. both wholly-owned subsidiaries of National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG), recently received notice of approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for their application to construct the Northern Access 2016 Project, an expansion of the interstate natural gas pipeline of National Fuel and Empire Pipeline infrastructure systems. It will transport domestically-produced natural gas and provide a reliable, low-cost source of energy for residential and commercial customers throughout the North American pipeline system.

The project will consist of approximately 97 miles of new pipeline to be constructed within McKean County, Pennsylvania, and the counties of Allegheny, Cattaraugus and Erie, New York, as well as approximately two miles of new pipeline in Niagara County, New York. The project also includes the addition of compression facilities at an existing compressor station in Erie County. There will be construction of a new compressor station and a new dehydration facility, both in Niagara County. The pipeline will be integrated into the existing NFG pipeline network.

Once completed, the Northern Access Project will provide in total 490,000 decatherms per day (Dth/day) of incremental firm transportation capacity. Of the project capacity, 140,000 Dth /day will be delivered to the Tennessee Gas Pipeline 200 line, serving New York state and New England markets, and the remaining 350,000 Dth/day of incremental firm transportation capacity will be delivered to Empire's pipeline system, providing access to New York state, Canadian, and Northeast and Midwest U.S. markets.

The Northern Access Project will make more than a $930 million economic impact, both direct and indirect, with approximately $735 million of the impact taking place in New York state. As a private sector investment by National Fuel, it will be financed without government subsidies or economic incentives.

For more information, visit www.Nationalfuelgas.com or call (800) 444-3130.

