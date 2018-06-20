Dow to invest in new Gulf Coast alkoxykation facility

The Dow Chemical Company announced its plan to invest in an alkoxylation facility on the U.S. Gulf Coast. Upon completion, this new facility will support global growth in Dow’s core end-markets related to infrastructure and home and personal care, as well as additional end-markets where Dow continues to strengthen its position for the triton, tergitol, ecosurf and carbowax sentry brands.

“We continue to see strong demand, well ahead of global GDP, across multiple consumer, industrial and manufacturing sectors,” said Ester Baiget, Business President for Dow Industrial Solutions. “These investments will build on Dow’s recent U.S. Gulf Coast investments; they will expand production capacity and enable Dow to meet customer and value chain needs for alkoxylate products.”

The new alkoxylation facility is expected to come online by the end of 2021. This expansion is in addition to various incremental debottlenecking projects being conducted across Dow’s global alkoxylation production units. These projects will support growing customer demand across the Americas, Europe and Asia.