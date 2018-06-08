Social media allows companies to tell their own stories

According to Jeff Suggs, corporate emergency services and security Manager for Kuraray America, Inc., social media is not only one of many tools used in response to accidents, it is also becoming “the most important tool as we push into a socially connected and digital age.” In his presentation at the Environmental, Health and Safety Seminar and Industry held recently in Galveston, Texas discussing how to effectively manage social media after an incident, Suggs noted that while social media is a tool that can be used to company’s advantage, “it’s also used as a tool for someone else’s advantage to say whatever they want to say.”

“Building a brand’s communication social media tool before an incident occurs is essential,” Suggs said. “How often should we be posting feel-good things on our company’s Facebook or Twitter platforms? At least once a week, maybe even more. The more followers that you have or the more people you get to tag, the more people who get to see you tell your story when an event does happen.”

