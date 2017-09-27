"I've heard of you, but I don't know anything about you." For a marketer, this response is one of the most disheartening things you can hear. Successfully reaching consumers with your brand message is a daunting challenge, and with the rise of web-based advertising and social media, choosing the right path can be confusing. But recent studies show after years of experimenting with web-based advertising, more and more companies are returning to radio for advertising and brand expansion. According to Flynn Foster, president and CEO of Guaranty Media, based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, radio is the original social media. "It is human connection at its best," Foster said.

The "secret sauce" responsible for radio's longevity lies where traditional radio, social media and other web technologies intersect. Radio has long been a communicator, but in today's climate, where users are bombarded with constant battles for attention, radio is also something else.

"Radio is an influencer, and that's where the heart of our business lies," Foster said. "Radio is fun. We play your favorite songs, give away prizes, talk about upcoming festivals and concerts, and interview artists who are coming to town. Our thumb is always on the pulse of our cities. Brands that are not strongly aligned with their local radio providers are truly missing a big opportunity with their audience, whether in connecting buying power or in growing brand awareness."

According to Forbes Magazine, radio is a vibrant medium with a dominating reach. More than 93 percent of consumers age 12 and older listen to the radio each week.

"During drive time, Americans are a completely captive audience," said Doug Schoen, a political analyst. "Sure, they can switch the station or even turn it off, but we all know that more often than not there's some programming on in the background, even during conversations. It may all come down to the fact that as long as we have cars, we'll be listening to the radio."

And thanks to new technology, a growing portion of the radio audience is also tuning into digital radio. This is especially true of the hard-to-reach male demographic and listeners at work, where reception in office buildings can be spotty. Guaranty Media's stations were an early adopter of digital technology. Its 104.5 ESPN digital streaming downloads and podcasts currently have enormous followings in Houston and Lafayette, Louisiana. Its award winning shows, "Sports Today" and "After Further Review," are now syndicated and reach all along the Gulf Coast, including Texas.

"Surprisingly, Houston is the No. 1 market for LSU alumni in the U.S., and this includes any Louisiana city," said Gordy Rush, vice president and market manager of Guaranty Media. "That's where we come in. There's no better way to connect with people than by reaching them where they come for entertainment. Because of our dominant position in the marketplace, all LSU fans are listening to us, either by our commentary on 104.5 ESPN or the LSU games on Eagle 98.1."

