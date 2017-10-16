Safety council, med clinic offer ‘one-stop compliance’

The Industrial Safety Training Council (ISTC) is evolving its role, delivering services industry professionals want and need after meeting with plant officials, ISTC's "owners," and requesting their "wish lists." In response, ISTC now offers consolidated "one-stop compliance" for industrial medicine and training needs, featuring pre-employment testing and screening, along with safety council training.

To assist with this goal of pre-employment screening and medical testing in one location, ISTC collaborated with Business Health Partners (BHP), which has been in business for more than 20 years. Offered in two ISTC complexes -- Beaumont and Baytown, Texas -- BHP provides industrial service clinics for pre-employment tests and treats those injured on the job.

The Beaumont location is a full-service industrial medicine clinic on call 24/7 for emergency treatment of work-related injuries and drug testing. Bryan Hollingsworth, BHP owner and managing member, said treatment by BHP, which focuses solely on industrial medicine, is more conservative and thorough than other emergency care. Because ISTC and BHP understand the job functions of the injured employee, the partners work with employers to get the injured parties back to the field once they can safely perform their duties again.

Both of the Texas industrial medicine clinic locations offer a range of services, including pre-employment medical screenings and drug and alcohol testing. The clinics collaborate with ISTC for these services as well as respirator fit testing, audiometric testing and pulmonary function testing. The testing provided by the partnership guarantees employees meet corporate, OSHA and Department of Transportation compliance standards for employment.

"It's really going to revolutionize the pre-employment process. We're going to have a one-stop compliance for all the contractors and nested facilities. They're able to perform all of their pre-employment industrial or occupational medicine, all of their industrial medicine components in addition to their safety training needs -- such as the basic and site-specific -- all at one site," Hollingsworth said.

He added because of ISTC's efforts to meet the needs of its clients, employers will see a substantial reduction in hiring process time; employees no longer have to make multiple stops for testing and training.

"This is the first time in the Beaumont area that they're going to be able to do that," Hollingsworth said.

The clinics have received positive feedback from industry. "The plants are our owners, and they set the rules," said George Perrett, ISTC vice president of market development. "We listened to what they had to say, and we are following through. ISTC is happy to offer these streamlined services to our customers."

"As partners, we're both focused on the changing needs of our clients," Hollingsworth said. "We both stay on top of OSHA regulations, and we both give excellent customer service."

For more information, visit www.Istc.net or call (409) 527-3309.

