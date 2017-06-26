A conversation with Dr. Treasa Turnbeaugh of Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP)

Dr. Treasa Turnbeaugh, CEO of the Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP), has been training for this role most of her life without even knowing it. BIC Magazine recently visited with Turnbeaugh to learn about her journey and the excitement on her agenda for 2017.

Q: What led to your position at BCSP?

A: I interviewed years ago for a different position within BCSP and was not selected, but I impressed the board of directors enough that they asked me to become a board member. I went to the board orientation, and afterward, they offered me the position of certifications (examinations) director. I enjoyed this role and was promoted to COO, while retaining the certifications director duties. When the CEO position opened, I applied along with a hundred other candidates, and I was ultimately selected. I have enjoyed leading BCSP for approximately five years. BCSP is a wonderful place to work.

Q: What is the biggest news at BCSP right now?

A: We recently relocated our headquarters office to Indianapolis and held our building dedication in April on World Safety Day. Also, BCSP will release our newly created Safety Management Specialist (SMS) certification. This long-awaited certification completes our spectrum of certifications covering each major role within an organization that has safety responsibilities, from the front-line supervisor to the Certified Safety Professional (CSP).

Q: What are your goals for your position?

A: The No. 1 goal is to keep the organization true to its vision, mission and core values. Our mission is to set and certify technical competency criteria for safety, health and environmental (SH&E) practitioners worldwide, enhancing careers, advancing the profession, protecting the public. I take these goals seriously both externally and internally to the organization. My goal internally is to serve our mission with our core values in mind: respect, excellence, accountability, and leadership. We sum these up internally with a mantra of "CPR" (communication, professionalism, and respect).

Q: Do you have a favorite quote?

A: One that comes to mind is by Benjamin Disraeli: "The secret of success is constancy to purpose." I like it because to me it means staying true to our mission and following our strategic goals and objectives to support that mission. This guides everything we do at BCSP -- how we interact with customers, develop new relationships and partners, conduct government affairs and outreach, create new products, support business through efficiencies and systems, work with like-minded organizations, collaborate internally, enhance careers, advance the profession and protect the public.

Q: What is a "fun fact" about you?

A: I have been "training" for this role for most of my life without knowing it. I hold degrees in the SH&E field -- a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in occupational safety and health -- and chose a career in the SH&E profession for over 25 years. I have a Ph.D., a Master of Public Health and a Master of Business Administration as well. Additionally, I owned a chain of 10 fitness franchises, which I ran successfully for nearly 10 years. The culmination of experience and knowledge gained through these endeavors has prepared me by pulling all those successes, failures, great ideas, mistakes, hard knocks, smooth sailing and skills together to confidently lead BCSP. With the wisdom of my board of directors as guidance and the support of my talented staff, I hope to lead this organization for many years to come. We have even more to accomplish together!

For more information, visit www.BCSP.org or call (317) 593-4800.

