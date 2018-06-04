Camera: Lessons learned are best shared using technology and ‘the old fashioned way’

According to Carlos Camera, Major Capital Projects Senior Advisor for Chevron, a particular challenge to benefiting from the lessons learned from any project occurs as the result of turnover of project teams. “You lose a lot of knowledge when your core team moves on to another project,” Camera said in a keynote presentation titled “Lessons learned specific to megaprojects” at the Downstream Conference and Exhibition, held recently in Galveston, Texas.

Camera said that sharing information with different communities via databases and websites aids in maintaining valuable knowledge that can occur during transitions. “We have different systems we use to create alignment,” Camera added. “But I think the ‘old-fashioned way’ of meeting and communicating with all of our stakeholders to create engagement still works very well.”