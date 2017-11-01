A conversation with Dale Barnard of Stork, A Fluor Company

As North American vice president for Stork, A Fluor Company, Dale Barnard believes keeping his team focused on safety and customer-centered solutions is the most important part of his position. BIC Magazine recently sat down with Barnard to learn more about how his leadership philosophy is bringing Stork continuing success under Fluor's ownership.

Q: What led to your position at Stork?

A: I basically worked my way up from being a site manager on one of our major small capital sites to running an account covering multiple sites, and then on to leading an industry segment (metals). These roles led me to the position I have now, which is regional accountability for our operations and maintenance division. I'm where I am today by being placed in positions to gain more experience and then availing myself of the opportunities that were afforded me.

Q: What is the biggest news at Stork right now?

A: The biggest news in our company now is the acquisition of Stork. With this acquisition, we are increasing our investment in maintenance, sustaining capital and the turnaround market in the energy and chemicals sector. As a result, we have recently opened up a service center in the Houston Ship Channel area (Pasadena, Texas), and we are in the process of opening another in Beaumont, Texas. These locations will enable us to respond quickly to client needs as well as be hubs for our specialty services such as heat treatment, flange management and inspection services.

Q: What is the most important part of your position?

A: It is difficult to narrow it down to just one thing, as I would say there are three aspects to the answer -- all related to leadership. First is to ensure everyone is focused on safety, day in and day out. Second is to reinforce the customers' needs as the center of everything we do. Finally, the third is to ensure we have the personnel and resources to accomplish the first two. If we are safe, client-focused and efficiently utilize our resources, then we have succeeded.

Q: What is your biggest lesson learned?

A: The biggest lesson I have learned is that a successful leader cannot do it on his or her own. You are kidding yourself if you think it is all about you. You need a strong team focused on common objectives, and you must trust that team to deliver, realizing they may do things differently than you would have done them.

When it comes to interacting with your team, my favorite quote is James 1:19: "Everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry." I think it speaks volumes about how we should interact with everyone we deal with.

Q: How do you maintain a good work/home life balance?

A: In this day and age of constant communication and globalization, I am not sure "balance" is the right term. My boss introduced me to the term "work/home integration," and I think that is where we are now. You don't go home and suddenly forego responsibility for your employees, and you certainly don't go to work and turn off the spouse/parent switch. The secret is integrating those worlds in such a way as to minimize how they disrupt each other. For example, when I am on vacation, I will certainly take emergency calls; however, I answer emails in the evening, when the family is asleep.

