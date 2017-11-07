Refining equipment standards

As drilling season picks up, plants are looking to ensure their equipment is safeguarded to meet refinery standards. As equipment maintenance and preservation become top priority, many companies within the drilling industry have turned to temporary structures to accommodate their needs and ensure business continuity no matter the circumstance. With their aluminum box framework and engineered anchors, temporary structures are durable and innovative and can work within projects of any caliber.

As the environment poses challenges, industry has turned to temporary structures to continue operations.

Often, oil refineries and plants experience significant delays due to the environments in which they are located. Climatecontrolled temporary structures are a quick, cost-effective solution to ensure equipment remains unaffected by any potential weather changes. These structures are engineered to control humidity and withstand strong winds or heavy snow loads.

Amenities within fabric structures are often deemed necessary to optimize the efficiency of your project. Equipment malfunction is more likely in extreme weather, so providing heaters and shelter from precipitation minimizes that risk. Generators are useful accessories, as they enable operations to restart after an unforeseen loss of power.

Many companies may find the need for an off-site work area to perform equipment maintenance. Temporary fabric structures can be installed and removed quickly to accommodate their needs within any timeline.

For the drilling industry in particular, engineered fabric structures not only provide shelter to equipment but also serve as coverage for drilling sites. Experienced project managers work alongside their crews to install structures over existing drilling sites or equipment. Furthermore, the size of the structure is customizable. This is especially beneficial in the event of flooding, as it allows existing sites to remain untouched and operations to continue regardless of weather. In that regard, they can also secure a dry area for a new worksite.

With any drilling venture and the chemicals involved, environmental risk should always be taken into consideration. Fabric structures have the capability to provide containment, avoiding the potential release of pollutants. Blastresistant structures can also be utilized to preserve equipment and avoid explosion hazards that may present themselves with the use of specific chemicals or in areas near process units.

The costs associated with delays in operations due to equipment malfunction can be astronomical, so utilizing fabric structures for storage can allow your business to continue thriving when the environment poses challenges. It can also position your company with competitive advantages above those that are not as proactive.

When seeking temporary industrial fabric structures, trust an organization with a documented history within the petrochemical industry that has a proven track record of excellence. Seek a company that you can rely on to provide innovative and compliant solutions, no matter how big or small your project's needs. Such a company should hold ISNetworld, HAZWOPER, TWIC, DISA (Defense Information Systems Agency), PICS (Pacific Industrial Contractor Screening) and OSHA certifications, as well as site-specific credentials, to ensure the safety of its employees and your workforce on-site.

