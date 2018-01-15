Millwright Company forms strategic alliances

Axis Mechanical Group (AMG) is a millwright company that continues to specialize in all types of precision (centerline) alignment, as well as the installation, maintenance, repair, overhaul and upgrade of industrial rotating and reciprocating equipment for the power, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries. The company has undergone significant growth over the past year, including moving into a new facility and forming strategic alliances and partnerships.

AMG has formed a business alliance with Electric Machinery Co. (WEG Group) along with S.T. Cotter Turbine Services Inc. that will enable a responsive, complete aftermarket service capability for all of customers' rotating equipment.

Electric Machinery Co. LLC, based in Minneapolis, is a manufacturer and service provider for large electric motors and generators. It is a member of WEG, a global industrial group. S.T. Cotter Turbine Services Inc., based in Clearwater, Minnesota, is a provider of services, maintenance and repair for industrial turbines and rotating equipment.

"Through this alliance, we will serve a wide range of industries and support the most relevant customers in the petrochemical, pulp and paper, power generation, oil and gas, and other sectors," said John Hanks, president of AMG. "This partnership will allow our companies to better serve our customer base while also offering more comprehensive maintenance and repair services, covering everything from exciter to substation."

In addition, AMG is now an authorized distributor of Mactech's portable machining equipment. AMG has the ability to sell, rent and service Mactech's full line of equipment, as well as offer on-site machining services, minor repairs and adjustments, major repairs and reconstructions. Mactech offers a wide variety of machining services and equipment.

With all of these agreements and growth, AMG has purchased a new 12,000-squarefoot facility and recently completed the office build-out. The office is located at 5916 East Sam Houston Parkway South in Houston, near Fairmont/Beltway 8. AMG is very excited to be moved into this new facility, which allows the company to build on its capabilities and benefit new and existing customers.

For more information, visit www.axismechgrp.com or call (832) 449-6485.

