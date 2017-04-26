Checkers Safety Group partners with Pi Variables Inc.

Checkers Safety Group is partnering with Pi Variables Inc., a leader in premium, sequential traffic guidance systems. As a pioneer in sequential LED lights, Pi Variables Inc. holds operations in the U. S. and serves the traffic safety market globally under its Pi-Lit® brand name.

This partnership brings the Pi-Lit Sequential Barricade Light, the Pi-Lit “Ice Cream Sandwich” Sequential LED Road Flares, and the Pi-Lit “Sunflower” Sequential Cone-Top Warning Lamp into the Checkers family. These premium products will fall under Checkers’ Monster Motion Safety brand and complement the growing Traffic & Parking Lot safety line of products. The combined product offering now includes sequential, battery- operated and solar-powered light options.

For more information, visit www.Checkers-safety.com or call (800) 438-9336.