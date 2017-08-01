Steel Painters boasts breadth of new divisions

Since 1984, Steel Painters Inc. has provided shop and field abrasive blasting, exterior tank coatings, interior tank linings, portable dust-free blast systems for tank horizontal and vertical surfaces, pipeline maintenance, asbestos abatement, lead abatement, insulation and weatherproofing, fireproofing and maintenance services nationwide for all types of new construction and maintenance projects.

Due to its commitment to the belief that all accidents are preventable, Steel Painters considers safety its most important concern. In fact, according to President Judd Adams, a safe and healthy working environment is not only necessary but "essential for the well-being of our employees and the continued success of the company."

"All employees are trained to carry out all projects following all OSHA, company and owner rules and regulations," he said. "Our safety director involves all superintendents, foremen and field personnel in our safety program to ensure compliance on each project."

And in recent years, Steel Painters' strict adherence to safety regulations has paid off. In 2012, Steel Painters won the Industrial Safety Training Council Safety Achievement Award -- Incident Rate Reduction for achieving a 100-percent reduction in its total recordable incidence rate during 2011 as compared to the average incidence rate for the three previous calendar years. That same year, the Industrial Safety Training Council also selected Steel Painters to win the Safety Achievement Award -- Years Worked for having worked one year without an OSHA lost-workday case involving days away from work. And the previous year, Steel Painters received an award for satisfactory completion of ExxonMobil Refining & Supply's Contractor Safety Program and "ZERO" injuries in 2010.

"Our trained personnel are committed to performing tasks in a safe and productive manner to ensure the best end results for our customers," said Adams, whose father, Joel Adams, founded the company 33 years ago. "The qualified and dedicated craftsmen at Steel Painters have been the key to our ongoing success."

And now that success extends to three new company divisions: ProVent Technologies, Steel Insulator Group and Industrial Speed Group LLC.

ProVent Technologies

ProVent Technologies is the Ventilation Division of Steel Painters, specializing in confined space ventilation for all petrochemical and refining markets, along with construction sites and power plants. Its custom systems are regularly utilized during planned turnarounds, emergency shutdowns and day-to-day maintenance.

"Our confined space ventilation system is the most advanced option available in today's market," said Adams. "Its unique and flexible design helps to make it an efficient and cost-effective solution for a wide variety of confined space projects."

Along with the system, ProVent offers a conceptual consultation, three-dimensional engineered drawings, and on-site technical support to assist with installation and operation. "By utilizing our combination of equipment and services, our customers have achieved a cleaner work environment, which ultimately leads to a safer jobsite for all workers involved, as well as a proactive engineered control to mitigate hazards," explained Adams.

ProVent's systems have a series of standard and custom components that can be utilized to fit virtually any design based on customers' requirements. "Once the proper system has been engineered, our trained technicians will assemble the necessary equipment and accessories during pre-shutdown and disassemble once the project is complete," said Adams. "A single system is designed to operate at variable airflows up to 15,000 cubic feet per minute (cfm). Additional units may be added depending upon customers' requirements, which are typically based upon the size of the confined space, the number of workers and the work to be performed.

"Our standard systems include: intrinsically safe high-static blowers, 18-inch-diameter aluminum and flexible ducting, 4-inch and 6-inch flexible hoses, along with various manifolds and work enclosures. The 18-inch ducts are used for general ventilation requirements, while the smaller 4-inch and 6-inch hoses are utilized for local or 'at source' needs. The 'at source' ventilation is capable of providing a range of 400 cfm-2,000 cfm, depending upon the job scope. Air filtration of the particulates is also available if required."

Fumes, dust and particulates are captured by ProVent's systems at the source, allowing little or no contamination of the general atmosphere. Additional benefits include the ability to control hazardous gases such as carbon monoxide and hexavalent chromium. OSHA 1910.252 (c) (3) (i) amends the existing standard limiting occupational exposure. ProVent systems allow procedures such as grit blasting, metal spray, welding and other mechanical tasks to occur simultaneously in the same confined space. After initial installation and quantitative testing are performed to ensure the environment meets or exceeds OSHA guidelines, PPE requirements can be reduced to a minimum, thus eliminating the need for costly supplied air.

"Our clients have experienced increased productivity, reduced eye injuries and a healthier work environment overall that has never before been achieved," boasted Adams.

Steel Insulator Group

Steel Insulator Group provides insulation applications for piping, towers, vessels, heat exchangers, tanks, boilers, pumps, valves and flanges, as well as steam and contro-tracing installations services, including the installation of pre-insulated tubing for steam supply and condensate returns. It serves diverse industries, including petrochemical, refining, pipeline, marine, power generation, pulp and paper, and heavy manufacturing. Steel Insulator Group's capabilities include large-scale capital construction projects, turnarounds, routine maintenance, corrosion under insulation (CUI) prevention and general insulation repairs.

Industrial Speed Group

Industrial Speed Group is the division of Steel Painters that is your premium choice for hydroexcavation services. These are just a few of its valued qualities:

Experienced and qualified operators

ISNetworld, Veriforce and Industrial Safety Training Council certifications

Performance and customer satisfaction guarantee

Emergency service 24/7/365 Additionally, Industrial Speed Group's modernized and efficient fleet of Western Star trucks each carry a 1,600-gallon water supply for fewer trips to fill up and a 13-cubic-yard debris tank for more capacity, meaning fewer trips to dump sites as well. The group partners with courteous and experienced operators for safe and effective hydroexcavation service throughout the Texas Gulf Coast region.

For more information, visit www. steelpainters.com or www.pro-venttech. com, or call (409) 842-6060 or (409) 544-8300.

