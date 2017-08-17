Five questions to ask when choosing portable machine tools

When purchasing portable machine tools (PMTs), the top concerns have to be safety, quality, durability, performance, versatility, ease of use, and -- ultimately -- total cost of ownership and return on your investment. I invite you to ask these five critical questions when purchasing a PMT:

How safe is the tool? Are you using the safest tools available? User safety has to be the No. 1 priority anytime you are machining on-site. "Hands-free" feed, safety interlocks, protection from pinch points and remote-controlled operation are all reasons why the new H&S Tool OD Mount Speed Facer is unlike any other product in its class. CLIMAX|H&S Tool is well known for being a definitive industry leader, developing tools that are safe to use. Will the tool last and perform under demanding conditions? Many OEMs don't use strong metals, high-grade bearings or gear boxes, robust power units, or high-grade cutting bits and tooling. Plenty of companies can make a machine that performs in their showrooms, but ask about how the tool performs in demanding conditions and applications: Does the tool perform consistently throughout the advertised range? Does it chatter, stall, skip or bind? Don't believe the hype until you've tried the machine for yourself and pushed it to the edge. Will the tool last? There's no shortage of PMTs that work for a little while and then break. Today, many operators are using more than 25-year-old CLIMAX|H&S Tool PMTs. How many jobs can you complete in 25 years with one PMT? This kind of return CLIMAX|H&S Tool provides is phenomenal. When choosing a PMT, you'll want a partner that will allow you to say "yes" to more jobs. How versatile is the PMT? What are the configurations, options and accessories? Don't get forced into one of a few pre-defined models or let an OEM convince you there is a "one-size-fits-all" tool. Ask how versatile and configurable the tools are. This will allow you to expand the capabilities of the tool at any time in the future, keeping pace with growing business needs. CLIMAX|H&S Tool has a large, versatile and configurable product portfolio that is industry leading. We've engineered a PMT for almost every application under the sun, and we've been doing it for 50 years. Can the PMT company best serve all my needs? Don't just buy a machine; buy the value that comes from an OEM that can meet all your after-sale needs.

Can you get certified OEM training and application support from experts?

Does the OEM have a local support network that is available 24/7?

Can you rent a tool? Where can you rent the tool? Can you rent it often?

Where is the PMT made? Is it made in the U.S. or some substandard facility by low-priced labor? Was it made in an ISO 9001-certified factory?

Can you get custom tools or parts for your specific applications?

CLIMAX|H&S Tool covers the globe with a team of industry experts. Its vast global network has more than 50 locations, 22 rental depots and 2,500-plus rental tools, which make CLIMAX|H&S Tool local everywhere, and we can provide support 24/7. All CLIMAX|H&S Tool equipment is proudly built in the U.S., and we invite our customers to visit our ISO 9001-certified factory, where we have more than 50 years of experience making PMTs.

Buying a long-term relationship with a PMT manufacturer that can meet all your needs is crucial and will add real economic value to your business offering. Consultation, application engineering, installation support, custom designs, sales, rentals, factory-certified repair and tool maintenance services, spare parts, a complete range of products and local support are all key to successfully buying a PMT. This is the CLIMAX|H&S Tool difference.

When purchasing a PMT, ask these critical questions and you'll get significant insight into your total cost of ownership and return on investment. Any OEM that doesn't have an excellent answer to each question is not the right partner for your business. Do not settle for less! Check the facts carefully for the perfect solution, and rest easy knowing that CLIMAX|H&S Tool equipment is five for five.

