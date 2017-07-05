Aquabotix introduces new ROV for energy market

UUV Aquabotix Ltd introduced a new model of its Endura ROV (remotely operated vehicle) designed specifically for the energy market. The Endura NRG is engineered to be more dependable in high-current situations offshore and effective across a wide range of underwater inspection applications, including infrastructure, dams, and reservoirs.

The Endura NRG features a grabber arm for stability that enables the vehicle to stay anchored in high currents, as well as a first-of-its-kind 360-degree external camera, currently unavailable on other inspection class ROVs, that allows customers to drive the vehicle into currents and point the camera toward inspection areas.

The Endura NRG also features:

Tether reel with slip rings

Maintenance tool kit for in-the-field fixes

Five high-torque motors

Sensor package with depth, temperature, orientation and leak detection

1080p true high-definition camera with pan and tilt

High-intensity LED lighting (4400 Lumens)

“As energy demands continue to rise and energy producers increasingly pursue offshore supplies, we wanted to provide our customers with a vehicle that could thrive in high-current situations,” said Durval Tavares, CEO of Aquabotix. “Through its ability to better acclimate to unpredictable waters and explore the ocean from all possible angles, Endura NRG is the ultimate mini ROV for the energy market.”

Aquabotix’s Endura is an easy-to-use, all-in-one portable vehicle that is single-person deployable and can be piloted using Aquabotix’s iPad or laptop applications. Endura is ready for the water in three minutes, with basic driver competency developed in three hours and professional proficiency achieved in three days.

Aquabotix also recently announced its new Live Remove Viewing product feature, which Endura customers can use for real-time underwater viewing and connectivity between Aquabotix’s products and remote customers via the cloud.