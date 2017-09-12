Trump administration to encourage ‘business-friendly’ regulation environment

Petrochemical industry leaders could expect less regulation and decreased enforcement of those regulations under the President Donald J. Trump administration, according to Kaiser H. Chowdhry, an associate with the Morgan Lewis law firm in Washington, D.C.

Chowdhry told attendees at the Houston Area Safety Council’s 27th anniversary event held recently in Pasadena, Texas, that the administration would specifically encourage a more “business-friendly” environment, including review and scaling back of certain existing OSHA policies.

As an example, Chowdhry cited that on February 23, 2017, OSHA offices in Ohio renewed the partnership with Allied Construction Industries, a trade association representing more than 500 member companies. The partnership, Chowdhry explained, aims to better train and protect nearly 30 thousand of Ohio’s construction workers. Chowdhry also indicated that some regulation policy adjustments could be delayed until the U.S. Senate approves and confirms appropriate department leaders.

