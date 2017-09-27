Seal the deal with well-designed safety glasses

Well-designed safety glasses are a great option for many industrial applications. Light, comfortable and able to provide important impact protection, they are the go-to choice for many safety managers. There are times, however, when the more complete protection offered by goggles is either required or simply preferable. Some of the other circumstances in which goggles may outperform glasses include high-velocity debris, blunt impacts, splashing liquids and airborne droplets, airborne dust participles and caustic vapors.

Better suited to a range of hazards such as liquid splashes, excessive airborne dust and flying debris, safety goggles have the advantage of much broader situational versatility when compared to safety glasses.

Need to know

While the features and technologies to consider when purchasing safety glasses are relatively limited, it is of significant importance to weigh numerous factors, including but certainly not limited to the full range of risks in any given workplace environment, to make the most appropriate decisions.

Although not all safety goggles are created equal, premium models offered by established industry leaders deliver protection without compromising durability, optical clarity and field of vision.

It will surprise no one that it is almost exclusively at the upper end of the market where the latest and best materials and technologies are found. For example, while an effective anti-fog treatment is viewed by some as an absolutely mandatory feature for many situations, it's not often found on "budget" goggles. PlatinumÂ®, an innovative technology used exclusively by BollÃ© Safety, is applied to both sides of the lenses of many goggles (and glasses) in the brand's extensive line of safety eyewear. Platinum effectively controls the buildup of fog, ensuring the best possible vision in a very wide range of work environments. While an issue in nearly any environment, fogging is particularly problematic in high-humidity workplaces and where sealed eyewear is required. Without the proven effectiveness of a modern anti-fog technology like BollÃ©'s Platinum, employees often feel it necessary to remove their protective eyewear or risk impaired vision, easily exposing them to eye injuries -- or worse loss of an eye due to no protection. In addition to its ability to measurably and consistently manage moisture, Platinum coating has scratch-resistant properties that contribute to clearer vision and extend the usable lifespan of the eyewear.

It's all about the ventilation

Second only to preventing foreign objects from reaching the eye, managing the flow of air is a key function of safety goggles. To that end, these are the three types of goggles to choose among and the situations to which they apply:

Direct vent: These goggles have multiple strategically located openings to promote air flow, which reduces lens fogging and helps regulate temperature. Direct vent goggles are primarily used for impact protection. Do not use this type of goggle for liquid, dust or caustic vapor protection.

Indirect vent: This style of goggle uses covered vents to increase air flow. Since the vents are covered, they provide better protection from liquid splash and dust. However, they shouldn't be used around caustic vapors. Even though the covered vents help with airflow, indirect vent goggles will fog up more often, making effective anti-fog technology a near necessity.

Non-vented: This style of goggle is completely sealed and doesn't have any vents. It provides excellent protection from impact, splash, dust and caustic vapors. Due to the lack of vents, these goggles tend to fog up quickly, making an anti-fog technology a must-have feature.

This foregoing info is intended to serve as a brief primer to assist in the process of recognizing when goggles are the right choice and knowing what to look for when making purchasing decisions. Still, perhaps the best advice is to work with a supplier with a deep familiarity with the various options and a willingness to listen carefully to your needs. The bottom line is eye safety is far too important to leave anything to chance.

For more information, visit www.bollesafety-usa.com or call (800) 262-7306.

View in Digital Edition