Project controls company receives significant safety awards

Since KAP Project Services' inception in 2005, it has established itself as a leading provider of third-party project services to the petrochemical, refining and power markets. During that time, KAP has partnered with major clients to ensure their outages are completed on time and on budget.

KAP has distinguished itself as a true third-party project controls company by offering clients planning tools and resources that will ensure critical path projects are planned in accordance with industry-accepted best practices and methodologies. In addition to providing client-owners with this expertise, KAP has maintained an unwavering commitment to worker safety. The importance placed on this aspect of KAP's business has resulted in the company receiving numerous awards that not only distinguish it but also demonstrate the company's overall commitment throughout the organization.

In keeping with the importance of fostering a safe work environment, KAP has received two significant safety achievements in 2017. These awards reflect a dedicated effort on the part of all KAP personnel and further distinguish the company as a leader in third-party project controls.

Houston Business Roundtable award

KAP received the Best of the Best Award in the Technical Support Category at the Houston Business Roundtable's 30th Annual Safety Excellence Awards. This award is unique since it requires the service entity to be nominated by an owner/operator it is currently doing work for. Upon nomination, the candidate company must submit safety documentation and data that is then evaluated and reviewed. Once this process has been completed, the nominated company must undergo field and site audits to verify procedural integrity does exist.

VPP recognition by Chevron Phillips Cedar Bayou

Chevron Phillips Chemical Co.'s Cedar Bayou facility recently notified KAP Project Services it had met the qualifications necessary to achieve the recognition by the site-specific Voluntary Protection Program (VPP). The purpose of this performance-based program is to promote worksite safety and health. Securing this certification reflects a comprehensive safety and health management system has been established and recognized by management, labor and OSHA. In short, OSHA's official acceptance of the company into VPP demonstrates an outstanding achievement and reflects an exemplary commitment to occupational safety and health. KAP is a resident contractor at the Cedar Bayou plant and is honored to receive this recognition.

"We are extremely proud of these two significant achievements in safety," said Scott Kammerer, president of KAP Project Services. "We believe the extensive effort required to secure these accolades not only demonstrates the importance we place on creating a culture of safety but also reinforces our position as a leader in project controls. This fundamental belief in safety has allowed KAP to have worked in excess of 3.6 million man-hours without a recordable incident."

Listed here are additional recent achievements/awards KAP Project Services has received: Houston Business Roundtable Safety Excellence Award -- Silver (2015 and 2016)

Chevron Phillips Contractor Safety Award -- 2014, 2015 and 2016

Industrial Safety Training Council Safety Award -- 2015 and 2016

For more information, visit www.kap.us.com or call (877) 527-7762.

