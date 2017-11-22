Industry responds: Hurricane Harvey relief

In the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, industry stepped up to help and continues to do so as the affected areas begin to recover.

Accuform partnered with nonprofit organization Accuform Angels to donate tangible items to the Texas Diaper Bank. The Texas Diaper Bank had plans to fill a 20-foot trailer with items and deliver them to hard-hit areas, but they needed help. Together, Accuform and Accuform Angels collected enough diapers, wipes, baby formula, baby food and supplies to fill up a 54-cubic-foot pallet. In addition to the items collected for the Texas Diaper Bank, they also collected $1,200 for the American Red Cross relief efforts. "My family in Texas has lived there their entire lives, and they've never seen anything like this before," said Stephanie Adams, director of plant operations. "Thank you, my Accuform family, for always going above and beyond to help those in need. You are truly angels!"

BHI Energy did a wonderful thing for the local communities in the South Texas area. The small town of Sweeney, Texas, had a portion of its population that struggled for weeks to return to their homes, and as the waters receded, rural families were finally able to access their homes and assess the damage. BHI Energy partnered to deliver a semi-trailer of goods that serviced the area, and a group of BHI Energy employees volunteered to assist in the offloading of the relief items in a rescue center set up in the First United Methodist Family Life Center in downtown Sweeney. Shari Van Avery, the director of the Family Life Center, showed extreme gratitude for the assistance provided by the BHI Energy team to assist the small community.

BrandSafway has established an Employee Disaster Relief Fund to support the many communities facing devastating damages due to the recent hurricanes. The company is matching employee contributions by two times, which means for every dollar donated by employees, BrandSafway will match it with a donation of two dollars. In addition to individual donations, fundraisers have been organized at various locations in Texas and Louisiana, and the company is also collecting needed items for those affected by the hurricanes.

Carboline's Corporate Social Responsibility program has established "CarboCare -- Hurricane Relief Fund" to assist Carboline employees personally affected by hurricanes Harvey and Irma in re-establishing their lives, homes and families. Employees, business units, affiliates, PCG and RPM have been asked to assist by making a financial donation to help support Carboline employees. Carboline will match every donated dollar up to the established goal of $20,000. There are two ways to give: 1. Write a check made payable to Carboline Co., memo: "Hurricane Relief Fund," and send it to Carboline Co., Attn: David Morlen/Hurricane Relief, 2150 Schuetz Rd., St. Louis, MO 63146; or 2. Make a credit card donation by visiting www. gofundme.com/CarboCare-Hurricane- Relief. Contributors who donate a minimum of $25 will receive a CarboCare 2017 T-shirt.

Several hundred Central South Carpenters Regional Council (CSCRC) members experienced loss. To help them recover, the CSCRC activated its disaster relief fund for qualifying members to get up to $1,000. At the Houston Carpenters & Millwrights Training Center, qualifying members can receive free sheetrock and other supplies to start the rebuilding process. The CSCRC thanks Ariat for sending 200 pairs of Conquest rubber boots, 200-plus Rebar crew shirts and a $10,000 donation. Donations to the CSCRC Relief Fund can be mailed to CSCRC Relief Fund, 2850 Massachusetts Avenue, Metairie, LA 70003. An online Harvey Relief Resource Center can be found at www.centralsouthcarpenters.org.

Immediately following Hurricane Harvey, Clean Harbors crews joined search and rescue efforts. Teaming up with local and federal authorities, employees used Clean Harbors' boats to evacuate victims and bring people to hospitals. Oil exploration water buggies also proved to be a unique yet effective way to reach flood-stranded residents and bring supplies to people in need.

As employees began collecting funds for impacted colleagues, mobilization efforts began to send resources. Vacuum trucks came in from California and Colorado as generators, pumps, light towers and temporary housing units were sent from Alberta, Canada. Mobile emergency- response command trailers were set up for additional crews coming in from across the U.S. and Canada.

Cross Country Infrastructure Services locations across the U.S. responded immediately with numerous loads of pumps for the Houston and Beaumont, Texas, markets, as well as critical supplies preand post-storm. Numerous Cross Country employees were out on boats, and the company felt fortunate to donate critical cleaning supplies through Gallery Furniture as well.

Deep South Crane & Rigging sent its chefs to the front lines to prepare and distribute 3,500 warm meals for union employees and first responders in Beaumont and Houston. Karl Broussard of the Baton Rouge, Louisiana, office and Jerry Perez of the Houston office led teams to cook jambalaya, burgers and hot dogs. The company also gathered and donated multiple truckloads of nonperishable food, flood buckets, cleaning supplies, fans and other household items to help those in need.

DISA partnered with clients Excel Modular Scaffold and NextGen-Scaffold Services during Hurricane Harvey to supply victims with much-needed meals. With the combined efforts focused on the Humble/Kingwood, Texas, area, DISA volunteers provided approximately 2,000 meals, including PB&J sandwiches, turkey wraps, pulled pork sliders and jambalaya, as well as two pallets of bottled water.

Excel Modular Scaffold team members loaded necessities on multiple trailers and drove them in from Louisiana several times during and after Hurricane Harvey. A distribution site was set up at the Excel Deer Park, Texas, office's warehouse for employees impacted by the storm. Supplies were also given to several shelters and churches in communities throughout South Texas. As soon as the water started receding, Excel employees immediately got to work helping fellow co-workers and others in devastated communities to start the demo process.

Greenup Corrosion Services' Jonathan Theriot helped deliver 84 cases of water to the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales, Louisiana. The Ascension Parish government set up a drop-off location to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The Houston Area Safety Council (HASC) donated tools and PPE from its iSupply Store and Workforce Development Center to volunteer employees and members helping victims. During the storm, HASC staffers from the Workforce Development Center assisted families with roof damage, electrical issues and evacuations. After the storm, HASC employees and members helped with cleanup efforts, ensuring volunteers were safe from electrical shocks and airborne/waterborne contaminants and educated in the proper use of PPE and hand tools. Employees generously contributed gifts of food, clothing, medical help and muscle.

From Houston to Beaumont, Hunter delivered supplies, cooked and served food, helped demo homes and remove furniture, rescued the elderly and assisted with evacuating hospitals.

Johns Manville (JM) donated $50,000 to the American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma Relief Funds. The company also pledged to match employee donations dollar-for-dollar to the same funds through the end of September. JM has several plants in the Southern and Southeastern U.S., including two in Texas and one in Florida, so the recent tragedies hit close to home. Since the hurricanes struck, employees have been eager to help in every way possible. For example, JM employees at the Richland, Mississippi, plant gave temporary storage space to the American Red Cross so supplies could be more easily transported to nearby affected areas.

Industrial Scientific Corp. supplied gas detection equipment used in many different situations in Texas to help identify any harmful gases resulting from broken gas lines and chemical spills, as well as many other dangerous conditions caused by flooding. Employees in its Houston Service Center worked exhaustively to assist customers and victims in any way possible, including physically rescuing people and providing water and cleaning supplies. Employees at all locations, including its headquarters in Pittsburgh, also donated to the relief efforts by participating in $5 jeans and jersey days.

Koch Industries committed more than $1 million to organizations providing immediate and long-term disaster relief, including the American Red Cross, The Salvation Army, the Center for Disaster Philanthropy and the Emergency Assistance Foundation. As part of its overall efforts, Koch contributed $250,000 to establish the Koch Employee Assistance Fund with the Emergency Assistance Foundation. In addition to monetary donations, Georgia-Pacific partnered with Convoy of Hope to provide approximately $100,000 in products including paper towels and bath tissue.

Lifting Gear Hire (LGH) President Tony Fiscelli led a response team for not only those affected by Hurricane Harvey but also to ensure quick response for any future events. True to the LGH culture of family, its f irst response was to assist local LGH employees and their families. "Things can be replaced; health and safety has always been our priority," stated Fiscelli.

A fund was generated internally, with LGH matching donations 100 percent. It closed over its goal at nearly $12,000. When LGH learned gloves and trash bags were greatly needed, it sent out roughly 5,000 pairs of gloves along with other supplies in a "Lending Help to Helping Hands" campaign effort.

Nightstick recently donated several thousand flashlights, headlamps, floodlights and safety lights to the law enforcement and Haz-Mat teams in South Texas. When it comes to emergency situations, Nightstick understands life depends on light, and what better way to demonstrate that than to send its people, products and resources to its neighbors impacted by Hurricane Harvey? Texas is a big state, and Nightstick takes pride in knowing a healthier coastal community keeps America fueled for success.

Olympus has committed $100,000 to the American Red Cross for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, including contributions from the Olympus Group in Tokyo and Olympus Corp. of the Americas in Center Valley, Pennsylvania. Employees have also shown their strong desire to help those in need through donations of more than $45,000 to the Red Cross.

Destiny Berry, a CDL driver with Onpoint, witnessed members in her community desperately trying to evacuate their flooded homes and neighborhoods. She was so moved by the need she volunteered to drive her Onpoint bus to get people to safety. Berry navigated flooded roads, eventually following boats into the most heavily impacted areas. Once there, she transported 40 people in multiple trips out of harm's way. "I was so happy I was able to help some people get to dry land. As I drive around my city, it just does not look the same, but we have lived to see another day," said Berry. Her Onpoint family is impressed with her initiative and concern for others.

Peinemann Equipment brought supplies to help those affected in Beaumont and surrounding areas. Peinemann is proud of those who represented the company with integrity and the wonderful, generous people of Texas.

When Hurricane Harvey loomed over the Gulf Coast and the flooding started, almost immediately, RedGuard teammates asked, "What can we do to help?" There was much concern over the safety and well-being of their Houston-based community, with many people displaced into shelters or into the homes of family and friends. Staff in Wichita, Kansas, collected cash donations, which the company then matched, creating a relief fund for those affected by the flood. The administrative staff went into action, purchasing water, food, basic supplies and even some perishable items packed in dry ice, and filling a SiteBox Storage container from floor to ceiling. To date, two trips to deliver goods have been made, and the relief fund continues to be used to assist those in need.

Revenew families experienced much of the same devastation suffered around Houston and the Gulf Coast from Harvey's wrath. With community involvement being one of Revenew's five guiding principles, employees able to travel took it upon themselves to volunteer their time and resources at various local organizations, churches and shelters to help neighbors in need. Though the destruction was catastrophic on many levels, it also brought the Revenew family closer together.

One year ago, the Specialty Welding and Turnarounds (SWAT) team raised close to $20,000 to help its team members affected by the rising waters in Louisiana. SWAT's plan was to meet or exceed that goal for its team members affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Louisiana.

To assist with this, SWAT created a new fundraising account with YouCaring for those interested in donating funds to help SWAT's families rebuild and recover. All funds from this account were distributed to SWAT team members who needed assistance. Through this distribution list, SWAT provided funds or other help however it could . "We are resilient. We are strong. SWAT and Hastings Equity Group are here to help," said Johnny Holifield, president of SWAT.

Spirax Sarco Inc. established a Hurricane Harvey Employee Relief Fund to assist its employees who have suffered during the catastrophic flooding. Many Spirax employees have eagerly donated money to help support their Texas Spirax family as they begin to rebuild their lives. Spirax Sarco will also be contributing to this fund.

StoneAge donated over $100,000 in Warthog sewer tools to aid Houston and surrounding communities with cleanup efforts after the devastation left behind by Hurricane Harvey. A fleet of Warthog sewer tools arrived at the StoneAge Houston facility in Pasadena, Texas, in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, which affected many communities in the area. The tools were donated in an effort to help communities recover and build resiliency for another storm.

SUEZ donated more than $1,200 in supplies to help students at League City Elementary and their families affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Multiple divisions of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX) assisted with the response. The Brayton Fire Training Field in College Station served as a check-in point and short-term staging area for more than 470 rescue boats and assets from other states to help in the rescue efforts. TEEX also assisted with the staging of more than 350 FEMA commodities trailers at the RELLIS campus in Bryan, Texas, that were then sent to Southeast Texas. Over 240 members and seven canines from Texas Task Force 1 and Texas Task Force 2 were deployed before the storm to stage resources in preparation for response. Once the storm passed, they began search-and-rescue operations along the Gulf Coast, most notably assisting with evacuations and performing water rescues by boat and air in the Houston and Beaumont/Port Arthur areas.

TNT Crane & Rigging's response to this catastrophic event was immediate. When safe to do so, teams of employees were sent to those affected to provide needed muscle to demo damaged sheetrock and remove debris. As many as nine teams were working at the same time helping families remove sheetrock and carpet and to salvage what they could. Despite some team members suffering damage to their own homes, they were out helping others recover. The outpouring of support reminds those at TNT how truly blessed they are to work with team members who reach out so unselfishly to help others in need.

Turner Industries employees across the Gulf South rallied together to provide support for their co-workers and their communities. In Corpus Christi, Texas, employees set up a cooking station at the Ingleside Fire Department, along with first responders, police departments and local citizens, and provided food for 500 people. In Houston, employees set up a tent and cooked jambalaya for 1,500-1,800 people in an effort put together through social media. Donations of household necessities and cases of water were made for the event, allowing many to pick up needed items. The League City Fire Department and Houston Police Department took part in supporting the event.

USA DeBusk employees provided support for people affected by Hurricane Harvey in many ways. Some were on rescue missions and others volunteered services and provided food, clothing and shelter. Irvin "Bones" Martinez was caught on camera as he and another USA DeBusk employee, Joe Trevino, provided a personal boat to rescue stranded families. Another team provided hot meals to affected families and Cajun Navy folks in the area. They also helped facilitate contact with local shelters providing basic needs. In addition to the good samaritan deeds, USA DeBusk has raised over $175,000 so far in the USA DeBusk Harvey Relief Fund.

Vapor Point employees came together to form a disaster response and recovery team for employees in Houston and Corpus Christi. Many came from other branches to assist with relief efforts. The team provided construction, cleaning, food and basic needs supplies for employees whose homes were damaged. Vapor Point employees volunteered their time to help co-workers gut their homes. Several employees and family members set up a cook trailer to provide meals for affected employees and volunteers.

Woven Metal Products helped many people in its own company as well as others. The company helped rescue and feed people who needed assistance. Not only that, but employees of Woven Metal Products also helped remove carpet, walls, furniture and other debris from homes.

