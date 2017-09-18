New report: Workers may be too tired to function at work

Fatigue is a growing problem affecting the workforce. A new report from the National Safety Council (NSC), "Fatigue in the Workplace: Causes and Consequences of Employee Fatigue," breaks down a survey of more than 2,000 working adults and their experience with fatigue. The report shows 97 percent of workers have at least one workplace fatigue risk factor, while more than 80 percent have more than one risk factor. When multiple risk factors are present, the potential for injuries on the job increases.

Fatigue is a problem that has gone largely unaddressed in the past. This report is the first in a series to be released by NSC on the prevalence of fatigue in the American workforce. It can be used as a tool to educate employers on this critical safety issue.