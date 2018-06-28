Make sure you have a summer survival guide to safe travel

Every year, more and more Americans are traveling internationally -- for vacation, business and volunteerism, and to visit friends and family. Whatever your reason for traveling, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has information that will help you be

proactive, prepared and protected when it comes to your health -- and the health of others -- while you are traveling.

Be proactive

Take steps to anticipate any issues that could arise during your trip to help you plan for safe and healthy travels.

Learn about your destination. It is a good idea to be aware of any weather or health concerns before you leave. Be sure to check for travel health notices for your destination posted by the CDC or World Health Organization (WHO), as well as for Department of State travel alerts identifying short-term risks to the security of U.S. citizens, such as natural disasters, terrorist attacks, violence or high-profile events.

See a doctor before you travel. Visit a travel medicine specialist or a doctor familiar with travel medicine to answer your questions and make specific recommendations for you. The best time to see the doctor is at least four to six weeks before your trip.

Think about your health status. Are you too sick to travel? Consider recent illnesses, injuries or surgeries. Do you have any special health needs? Common examples include pregnant women and people with disabilities or weakened immune systems.

Be prepared

No one wants to think about getting sick or hurt during a trip, but sometimes these things happen. You may not be able to prevent every illness or injury, but you can plan ahead to be able to deal with them.

Pack smart. Be sure to think about where you are going and whether you will have access to health items and supplies. Check the Transportation Security Administration website for updates on permitted and prohibited items, including medicines you are allowed to carry onto an airplane. Some items may not be allowed in other countries.

Plan ahead for illnesses or injuries during your trip. Travelers are responsible for hospital and other medical expenses incurred during their trips. Check your health insurance plan to see if it will cover your health needs abroad, and think about purchasing additional health insurance for your trip if your health insurance does not cover you while you are traveling.

Know what to do if you become sick or injured on your trip. Contact the local U.S. Embassy or Consulate if you think you may need assistance. Consular personnel at U.S. Embassies and Consulates abroad and in the U.S. are available 24/7 to provide emergency assistance to U.S. citizens.

Know and share important information about your trip. Before you leave, write down contact information (phone numbers and addresses) for services you may need, and ask a family member, friend or employer to be your contact person while you are traveling.

Be protected

It is important to practice healthy behaviors during your trip and after you return home. This section outlines how you can protect yourself and others from illness during your trip.

Pay attention to your health during your trip.

Use sunscreen and insect repellent as directed.

Be careful about food and water.

Try not to take risks with your health and safety.

Limit alcohol intake, and do not drink alcohol and drive.

Wear a seatbelt.

Wear protective gear when doing adventure activities.

Respect your host country and its people by following local laws and customs.

Pay attention to your health when you come home.

For more information, visit www.cdc. gov or www.who.int.

View in Digital Edition