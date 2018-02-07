News Updates: Health, Safety & Environmental

Hess achieves leadership status in global climate analysis

Hess Corp. has been recognized for climate change stewardship, achieving leadership status in CDP's 2017 Global Climate Analysis. Hess is the only U.S. energy company to achieve leadership status. This is the ninth consecutive year Hess earned this recognition from CDP, an international nonprofit group seeking to drive sustainable economies.

Scores are based upon a company's disclosure practices and management of climate change risks. Ratings for the complete list of 6,300 companies from around the world can be found at www.cdp.net/en/scores-2017.

"CDP's rating recognizes our leadership and transparency in addressing climate-related risks and opportunities," said Alex Sagebien, vice president, environmental, health and safety.

For more information, visit www.hess.com or call (212) 997-8500.

DOT begins testing for opioids among regulated industries

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has issued a final rule expanding the department's drug testing panel to include certain semi-synthetic opioids (i.e., hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxymorphone and oxycodone) to its drug testing panel for DOT-regulated industries. This is a direct effort to enhance safety, prevent opioid abuse and combat the nation's growing opioid epidemic. The DOT previously required drug testing of safety-sensitive employees in the transportation industries.

"The opioid crisis is a threat to public safety when it involves safety-sensitive employees involved in the operation of any kind of vehicle or transport,"said DOT Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

As of press time, DOT-regulated employers were required to test for these highly abused opioids starting Jan. 1.

For more information, visit www.transportation.gov or call (202) 366-4000.

Domtar's Kingsport mill receives award for safety excellence

State officials recently presented Domtar's Kingsport mill with a top safety award: the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) Governor's Award of Excellence for Workplace Safety.

The award recognizes outstanding achievement in employer-employee safety programs for the prevention of workplace injuries. As part of its qualification criteria, Domtar's Kingsport mill had to accumulate 1 million hours worked without a lost-time or restricted-duty incident.

"Domtar's Kingsport mill has demonstrated a strong commitment to maintaining a safe and healthy workplace," said James Flanagan, assistant administrator for TOSHA, who presented the award.

For more information, visit www.domtar.com or call (803) 802-7500.

Climate plans cost billions with few ecological benefits

A detailed review of provincial climate action plans and results from countries with similar policies indicate current provincial plans will cost Canadians billions and produce few environmental benefits, says a study by the Fraser Institute, a nonpartisan Canadian public policy think-tank.

Alberta's climate action plan, considered the most expensive in Canada, is projected to cost $5.4 billion over the next three years, or $3,600 per household in Alberta, on average.

Ontario's cap-and-trade program alone is expected to cost $1.9 billion a year (or $365 per household annually) in addition to increased hydro costs largely because of Ontario's Green Energy Act.

While the plans will be costly, they will likely yield much fewer environmental benefits than projected because they all share features that have fallen short of their projected benefits in countries with similar policies and programs.

For more information, visit www.fraserinstitute.org or call (604) 688-0221.

MSHA reminds miners of winter hazards in campaign

The U.S. Department of Labor's Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) is promoting its annual Winter Alert campaign, reminding miners and mine operators of the increased hazards colder weather creates at both surface and underground coal mines.

The Winter Alert campaign, which runs each year through March, emphasizes increased vigilance and adherence to safety principles during the winter months, when cold temperatures increase hazards for miners. Throughout the Winter Alert campaign, MSHA personnel regularly visit mines around the country to heighten awareness of the changing conditions that occur during winter months and distribute materials focusing on best practices for safely performing miners' jobs.

Examinations are the first line of defense underground and should include checking for methane, knowing the mine's ventilation plan and maintaining ventilation controls, and continually applying rock dust to prevent the propagation of an explosion.

For more information, visit www.msha.gov or call (202) 693-9400.

