Hexion achieves responsible Care® Certification

Hexion Inc. has achieved recertification by the American Chemistry Council’s (ACC) Responsible Care® Management System. The company recently successfully completed an independent audit of four U.S. manufacturing sites and its headquarters.

“Responsible Care is an important part of our approach to sustainability and corporate social responsibility that ensures we operate in an ethical, safe and environmentally sound manner that protects our associates, our customers and the communities where we live and work,” said Craig O. Morrison, chairman, president and CEO. “Our facilities have successfully completed rigorous independent audits that reflect our commitment to ongoing improvement as well as open, transparent reporting.”

Four locations achieved certification: Mt. Jewett, Pennsylvania; Alexandria, Louisiana; Lakeland, Florida; and Argo, Illinois. Each site participated in a comprehensive review that included environmental management, safety procedures, regulatory compliance, product safety, security measures, emergency response plans and community outreach. The company’s headquarters in Columbus was also audited and received certification.

Companies participating in Responsible Care must complete an independent audit every three years. Hexion achieved its original certification in 2013. In addition, 43 sites within Hexion’s global manufacturing network have achieved ISO9001 certification, and another 12 sites have achieved ISO 14001 certification. The company also has seven sites that have earned OHSAS 18001 certification. In total, Hexion sites have achieved 80 safety, quality, and energy management designations globally.

