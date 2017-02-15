An overview of the 85th Texas Legislative session

With the Texas Legislature now in session as of Jan. 17, industry has plenty to be optimistic about. During the legislative offseason over the past two years, industry has seen federal EPA legislation come into effect, a new president come into office and global market dynamics continue to shift in unpredictable ways. The state’s legislative environment proves to be just as dynamic.

Back in December, we heard from our local representatives at the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region’s annual legislative kick-off luncheon, and the banter among our elected representatives at that event — while primarily collegial — did get heated at times as different approaches to addressing the mandated 4-percent cuts to the state budget were addressed. During one of the more heated moments, Sen. Larry Taylor noted, “Our whole system is designed to kill bills; it’s a pretty bloody place.”

The remaining three months of the legislative session will inform us just how bloody this session gets, but industry experts are optimistic.

Industry insight

Director of State Government Affairs for Dow’s Southwest Region Daniel Womack said, “Legislative leaders are always willing to sit down and discuss with us the positives and negatives of proposed bills, and we don’t expect that to change this year. While we will participate in the process and monitor a lot of issues, Dow’s main priorities for the 2017 session will be taxes, transportation and workforce development.”

Transportation is a hot topic with many this session as the topic of “heavy haul corridors” weighs heavily on the minds of many downstream petrochemical producers in the Port of Houston region. This is a topic the Texas Chemical Council has been outspoken on.

“The time is right for Texas port transportation corridors,” said Hector Rivero, president of the Texas Chemical Council. “The Texas Chemical Council will continue to work with policymakers at all levels of government to remove barriers to economic growth and keep our industry globally competitive.”

Below are some highlighted bills worth paying attention to over the course of the 85th session. Bills are listed in order of legislative chamber and bill number.

Economic development

SB 100 (Sen. Bob Hall): Relating to abolishing the Texas Enterprise fund and the disposition of that fund.

HB 108 (Rep. Carol Alvarado): Relating to the creation of the Recruit Texas Program to facilitate the relocation to or expansion in this state of employers offering complex or high-skilled employment opportunities.

Workforce development

SB 154 (Sen. Juan Hinojosa): Relating to the establishment by the Texas Workforce Commission of a career and technical education workforce specialist pilot program.

SB 193 (Sen. Sylvia Garcia): Relating to Texas community schools.

HB 136 (Rep. Cecil Bell): Relating to inclusion of career and technology education and workforce training in the mission of public education.

HB 417 (Rep. James White): Relating to the repeal of the Texas Success Initiative.

Energy

SB 177 (Sen. Larry Taylor): Relating to unit operations for oil, gas, or oil and gas production from depleting reservoirs or carbon dioxide storage; authorizing a fee.

HB 237 (Rep. Rafael Anchia): Relating to the name and governance of the Railroad Commission of Texas.

Air quality

HB 402 (Rep. Dan Huberty): Relating to money used by certain counties for the low-income vehicle repair assistance, retrofit and accelerated vehicle retirement program, and local initiative air quality projects.

Storm surge/coastal spine

HB 312 (Rep. Jarvis Johnson): Relating to the creation and administration of a disaster recovery fund.

