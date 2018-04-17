Ehrlich: Proper training, awareness saves lives when chemicals explode

In his capacity as a board member for the U.S. Chemical Safety Board, Manny Ehrlich is dedicated to help the organization drive chemical safety change through dependent investigations to protect people and the environment, with the objective of preventing chemical disasters from occurring. In other words, he said. “Our goal is to have people return home the way they left.”

In his presentation titled “The Consequences of Not Knowing What You Don’t Know,” at the Operational Excellence in Refining and Petrochemicals Summit held recently in Houston, Texas, Ehrlich cited factors that contributed to the 2013 chemical explosion at the West Fertilizer Company in West, Texas. Poor hazard awareness combined with inadequate emergency training and other factors, he said, led to 14 deaths from the explosion. “If people do things right, nobody dies,” Ehrlich said.