Cyberattacks a real and present threat to energy industry

The energy industry, including oil and natural gas, is ranked second highest in all industries most likely to suffer a cyber-attack, according to Zach Tudor, associate laboratory director of national and homeland Security for Idaho National Laboratory.

Addressing delegates at the 12th annual Cybersecurity Conference for the Oil and Natural Gas Industry, held recently in The Woodlands, Texas, Tudor said, “We must define the approach to cybersecurity in critical infrastructure,” and added that “resistance is more than a buzzword.”

Tudor also discussed myriad challenges to cybersecurity, investment in cyber safety standards and the increasing presence of autonomy “in the increasing arch of learning” in his keynote address to the conference.

