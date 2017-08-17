New class of flashlights indispensable for keeping workers safe

New trends in professional-grade flashlights are resulting in more safety benefits for industrial workers than ever before. For example, new high-lumen products (500-2,000+ lumens) can light up entire work scenes, including hard-to-see peripheral areas as well as dark corners. Some also combine powerful down-range lighting, allowing industrial pros to troubleshoot problems at a potentially dangerous scene from a distance.

Avoiding slips, trips and falls

According to the latest edition of "Injury Facts" from the National Safety Council, "In 2014, injuries from slips, trips and falls resulted in 247,120 cases involving days away from work and 818 worker deaths."* Lighting tools that offer multifunction features can help prevent such accidents from occurring when working under low-light conditions. Providing both a spot beam for distance illumination and a flood light for close-up work, such flashlights also give users the option to use the two beams simultaneously to eliminate blind spots that can lead to falls and other accidents in the dark.

Keeping workers safe on the job

Certain work settings are dangerous places for flashlights, which can act as a source of ignition in the presence of flammable gas and liquids and other substances. Because the most hazardous conditions are often in dark places, many manufacturers offer a complete line of Division I safety-rated lights (and/or lights with ATEX and IECEx ratings for use in Zone 0 locations) to use when an explosive atmosphere is likely to exist under normal operating conditions.

Scene lighting

The newest scene lights feature narrow footprints, making them easy to store, transport and deploy. Ideal for illuminating wide, open environments, this new type of scene light is also flexible enough to be positioned over a manhole, for example, increasing worker visibility in tight, dark spaces.

Lighting technology continues to evolve, giving industrial professionals a wide range of effective new tools. These new products offer features that not only enhance productivity but also are critically important for keeping workers safe in the environments in which they operate.

Dawn Dalldorf-Jackson is the director of sales for Streamlight Inc.'s Industrial Sales Division. Since 1973, Streamlight has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, lanterns and scene-lighting solutions for professional and consumer uses alike.

For more information, visit www.Streamlight.com or call (800) 523-7488.

