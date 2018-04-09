Industrial collaboration works to reduce emissions

Working as a team to accomplish a common goal is the purpose of partnership anywhere. In the case of the recently established Environmental Partnership, an entire industry is working together, taking steps toward fewer emissions.

The oil and natural gas industry initiated a voluntary program called The Environmental Partnership Jan. 1, a collaboration among 30 (and growing) oil and gas producers that represents about 30 percent of U.S. natural gas production, to improve environmental performance industry-wide. Matthew Todd, program director of the partnership, said that as an industry, American companies have continuously taken steps to improve and reduce emissions.

According to Todd, even though natural gas production has increased more than 50 percent since 1990, methane emissions from natural gas production have continued to decline. He said the industry as a whole is working to continue this positive trend. Those companies involved in the partnership at its inception have already been involved in improving industry's environmental performance and helping to reduce emissions.

Through this partnership, member companies and organizations will take action, learn and collaborate to improve industrial environmental performance in the U.S. During its first year, the partnership will continue to recruit new member companies all over the industry to become a part of this effort. One of Todd's goals is to hold conferences and industry-wide discussions for companies to learn from one another about improving environmental performance. Each partnership participant will work to implement performance programs in the industry to reduce methane and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). To track the program's progress, participants have agreed to report their company's efforts to the partnership for an annual report to be publicly released.

In the first performance program of the partnership, participants will use advanced technology to detect and repair emissions leaks at their facilities. To do this, operators will use optical gas imaging cameras and other detection technologies for leak identification. The second performance program focuses on replacing, removing or retro-fitting gas-driven, highbleed pneumatic controllers that emit natural gas in day-to-day operations. Todd acknowledged there's been a trend to remove these controllers from service as a cost-effective measure to minimize emissions and said the partnership hopes to continue that trend as well.

The final performance program under the partnership involves participants monitoring the manual liquids unloading process. Because natural gas wells can accumulate liquids -- impeding the flow of the gas -- the liquids must eventually be removed to continue production. By monitoring the unloading process, operators can implement a best practice to minimize emissions at their facilities.

"This program is a great start and foundation to build on the important work industry has initiated to address these emissions," Todd said. "We certainly hope the program can achieve its mission to continuously improve our environmental performance."

With only a few months under its belt, the greatest challenge for The Environmental Partnership so far is spreading the word among all oil and natural gas industry companies and organizations, no matter the size. Todd emphasized that participants do not need to be members of the American Petroleum Institute.

"This is a program for all of industry," he said.

For more information about The Environmental Partnership, visit www. TheEnvironmentalPartnership.org.

For ongoing industry updates, visit BICMagazine.com.

View in Digital Edition