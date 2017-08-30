LyondellBasell donates to the American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast region for Hurricane relief

LyondellBasell announced a donation of $200,000 to the American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast Region to assist communities impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

"Our hearts go out to the thousands of Gulf Coast residents who have been affected by this devastating storm," said LyondellBasell CEO Bob Patel. "We are deeply grateful for the Red Cross staff and all of the volunteers who are providing aid and support to our communities during this time of need."

The American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast Region provides lifesaving services to more than 9 million people in cities such as Corpus Christi, Beaumont, Galveston, and Houston. The region is made up of four local chapters: Southeast and Deep East Texas, South Texas, Coastal Bend and Greater Houston.

To assist with volunteer efforts, visit redcross.org/volunteer/.