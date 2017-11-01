ExxonMobil Baton Rouge refinery back in production after fire reported

ExxonMobil Corp returned to production the large crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 502,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery on Wednesday night after it was idled following a fire in another unit, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Exxon spokeswoman Charlotte Huffaker declined to comment.

The 210,000-bpd CDU was taken out of production following a fire in the refinery’s 78,000-bpd reformer, the sources said.

No injuries were reported in the Wednesday morning blaze, Huffaker said. Exxon has not identified the unit where the fire broke out, reported by Reuters.

CDUs do the primary refining of crude oil coming into the refinery and provide hydrocarbon feedstock to all other units.